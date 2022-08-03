Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Wednesday, Aug. 3

3. Play of the Day:

Pretty simple on this one. The first three plays of team portion of practice were rushing attempts. First was running back Alvin Kamara on a stretch play out to left, and he was run out of bounds after a minimal gain, Play two was a run up the middle by Tony Jones Jr. stuffed quickly by defensive end Carl Granderson. Play three was a simple handoff to Kamara off right guard, the hole opened wide and BOOM, off he went into the open field and secondary and would've gone for a long touchdown or at worst a long gain. With so much attention being put on the receivers during this camp, it's always refreshing to know you can always get No. 41 involved in the run or pass game, and every time the man touches the football, he can take it to the house.