Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Wednesday, Aug. 3

Safety Tyrann Mathieu attends first practice

Aug 03, 2022 at 05:37 PM
7-28-19 Training Camp in Metairie, LA Headshots 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
Todd Graffagnini

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice 8/3/22

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye and defensive back DaMarcus Fields took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye and defensive back DaMarcus Fields took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints defensive backs Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor and safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor and safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice and running back Dwayne Washington took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice and running back Dwayne Washington took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fieldstook the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fieldstook the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safeties Daniel Sorensen and Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safeties Daniel Sorensen and Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints defensive backs Bradley Roby and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Bradley Roby and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Josh Black took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Josh Black took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jordan Jackson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jordan Jackson took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 3.

1. The Badger is Back:

Relax, Saints fans. After a week of free agent signee and former LSU Tiger safety Tyrann Mathieu missing Saints training camp due to personal reasons, the Honey Badger was on the practice field with his teammates inside at the Oschner Sports Performance Center. Wearing his white No. 32 jersey and gold football pants, Mathieu participated in every rep in walk-through and individual drills, sitting out the team portion of practice, then returning back to the sideline wearing a baseball cap and conversing with teammates. Coach Dennis Allen mentioned after practice it was great to have him back, obviously, and the team would ramp Mathieu back up in a physical sense and get his feet back under him before he goes full speed. Bottom line though is, Tyrann returns to an already stout defense, and his veteran presence will only make it more difficult to compete against for opposing offenses.

2. WR vs DB:

One of the best drills you can watch during all of training camp (and you have to wait a few practices to get there) are the one-on-one wide receiver vs defensive backs drill. Rep after rep, mano-a-mano, guys competing every single play to come up with a catch or make a defensive pass break up. Some intriguing matchups today were rookie Chris Olave vs rookie Alontae Taylor, each splitting a win in their two early battles. Marquez Callaway made a rare catch against Paulson Adebo on an out route. Adebo then would blanket Olave on another rep and force an incompletion. Tre' Quan Smith caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston, getting separation from Taylor. Then finally, Kirk Merritt appeared to have Adebo beat down the right sideline for a TD, but the throw was a hair under thrown and Paulson was able to knock it away at the 5-yard line. Truly an entertaining portion of practice.

3. Play of the Day:

Pretty simple on this one. The first three plays of team portion of practice were rushing attempts. First was running back Alvin Kamara on a stretch play out to left, and he was run out of bounds after a minimal gain, Play two was a run up the middle by Tony Jones Jr.  stuffed quickly by defensive end Carl Granderson. Play three was a simple handoff to Kamara off right guard, the hole opened wide and BOOM, off he went into the open field and secondary and would've gone for a long touchdown or at worst a long gain. With so much attention being put on the receivers during this camp, it's always refreshing to know you can always get No. 41 involved in the run or pass game, and every time the man touches the football, he can take it to the house.

