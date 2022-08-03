Safety Tyrann Mathieu makes training camp debut with New Orleans Saints

TOSSED: The aggressive tendencies of rookie left tackle Trevor Penning have been noteworthy for the last three days. On the third day, those tendencies apparently got the best of him

Wednesday's training camp dustup was between Penning and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, and earned each an ejection from practice. Penning has been a common denominator in a few tie-ups; the Saints don't want to tamp down his aggressiveness, but want him to be wise about it.

"We don't have time for that," Allen said. "I sent two guys in today; we've got to get our work done. We've got to learn as a team how to compete, and how to play, and how to practice, and push ourselves to the limit, but yet not take it over the edge."

Allen said familiarity is as much a factor as anything.

"Probably that we're in about the third day in a row in practice, and people begin to get a little bit tired and things get a little bit more chippy," he said. "It's not unusual for something like that to occur in training camp. Certainly something that we don't want to see happen, and it'll be addressed and we'll move forward."

Allen was asked if Penning specifically needs to be addressed.

"It's going to happen with everybody," he said. "It happened with the team out here (after practice), it'll happen with those two players sometime between now and the next practice."

MORE WORK: For the first time in camp, receiver Michael Thomas took part in one-on-one drills against defensive backs. Thomas looked very much like himself.

"It was awesome," Allen said. "It was awesome. Seeing him get a few routes, actually go up against a defender. I thought he looked good in the plays that he got, I was excited about seeing that. And I think it's another step in the right direction."

Allen said the ramp-up process with Thomas, who missed last season due to ankle surgeries, will continue.

"We've had a lot of communication with Mike, and with his input, we've kind of laid out a plan of what we want to do and how we want to go about getting him ready," he said. "And Mike's been totally on board with the plan. I think with Mike it's when you explain to him what you're looking for and he feels like you're listening to what he has to say, I think he responds well to that. He's been outstanding.