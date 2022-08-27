Observations from New Orleans Saints preseason win over Los Angeles Chargers

3. Play of the Night: The aforementioned Winston throw to Landry, was going to get my original vote (with an endorsement from senior writer John DeShazier), just for the sheer significance of it from Winston's perspective of getting back on the field. However, early in the second quarter, the vote had to be changed. With Andy Dalton now in at quarterback, the Saints played a third-and-seven from their own 28-yard line. Dalton (who had not thrown an incompletion in his preseason snaps) appeared to have his first as his threw to Tre' Quan Smith down the left side 20 yards downfield. Smith extended fully, and as he hit the ground, the ball lurched forward about 8 yards in the air, then tipped by Chargers defensive back JT Woods and into the waiting arms of receiver Marquez Callaway who turned and ran (then jogged) the final 48 yards into the Girod Street end zone for an apparent miraculous touchdown. The officials originally ruled the pass incomplete, blowing the whistle (and the play dead) after ball appeared to hit the ground. Saints Coach Dennis Allen challenged the ruling successfully, as Smith's hand was actually under the ball and popped it up in the air after making contact with the ground. Unfortunately the touchdown did not count (and it should have) due to the whistle blowing, but the completion did stand officially as a 24-yard reception to Callaway. Also unfortunately, that was the last play of the night for Smith who injured his right shoulder on the dive attempt and did not return to the game. Officials are told not to blow the whistle just in case of unusual situations that may arise and to let the play run its course, but alas, it's preseason for them as well.