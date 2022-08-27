New Orleans Saints close out preseason with strong showing against Chargers

And when the Saints went deeper into the bench, there also was production there.

Quarterback Ian Book (11 of 15 for 81 yards and a touchdown, seven carries for 50 yards) led three scoring drives, including his 9-yard touchdown pass to Kirk Merritt. Safety Justin Evans forced a fumble that Daniel Sorenson recovered for New Orleans. And linebacker Eric Wilson (six tackles) again displayed his ability to get to the ball.

The Saints, though, didn't escape the game totally unscathed. Coach Dennis Allen said rookie left tackle Trevor Penning suffered a toe injury, and Penning left the field on a cart, and receiver Tre'Quan Smith injured his shoulder (he walked to the locker room under his own power). Penning started the second and third preseason games in part due to an injury suffered by James Hurst, and played significant snaps in the first and second games.