NFL announces new format for Wild Card Weekend in playoffs

The NFL has announced that beginning with the 2021 season, Super Wild Card Weekend (January 15-17, 2022) will conclude with a game on Monday night. The NFL expanded the playoffs last season for the first time since 1990, adding a third Wild Card team in each conference and in the process creating "Super Wild Card Weekend" – three Wild Card games on Saturday and three games on Sunday.

With the addition of a Monday night game to the 2021 playoffs, Super Wild Card Weekend will now have two Wild Card games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).

For the 2021 season, CBS and NBC will both broadcast two Super Wild Card Weekend games while FOX and ESPN/ABC will each have one. The broadcaster for the Monday night game of Super Wild Card Weekend is yet to be determined.