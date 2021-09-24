Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL announces new format for Wild Card Weekend in playoffs

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game beginning with the 2021 season

Sep 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-NFL-logo-football-1920
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The NFL has announced that beginning with the 2021 season, Super Wild Card Weekend (January 15-17, 2022) will conclude with a game on Monday night. The NFL expanded the playoffs last season for the first time since 1990, adding a third Wild Card team in each conference and in the process creating "Super Wild Card Weekend" – three Wild Card games on Saturday and three games on Sunday.

With the addition of a Monday night game to the 2021 playoffs, Super Wild Card Weekend will now have two Wild Card games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).

For the 2021 season, CBS and NBC will both broadcast two Super Wild Card Weekend games while FOX and ESPN/ABC will each have one. The broadcaster for the Monday night game of Super Wild Card Weekend is yet to be determined.

The 2020 playoff expansion ensured that two additional Wild Card teams – one each in the American and National Football Conferences – qualify for the playoffs. The No. 1 seed in each conference will receive a bye in the Wild Card round. The remaining division champions in each conference will be seeded 2, 3, and 4 by record, followed by the next three teams per conference with the best records seeded 5, 6, and 7. AFC and NFC Wild Card games will feature the 2 seed hosting the 7 seed, the 3 seed hosting the 6 seed, and the 4 seed hosting the 5 seed.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund focus donations on hard hit areas

Gayle Benson: "We must rely on those on the frontlines in these communities to let us know in real time what they need"
news

Statement from the LSED/ASM Global on the fire at the Caesars Superdome

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund distributes second round of funding to local nonprofits

In addition to direct funding, the Saints and Pelicans have worked closely with local legislative leaders from those areas most impacted
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Parys Haralson

Former Saints linebacker died at the age of 37
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore status for Sunday's game is questionable
news

Rewind: This week in Saints Podcasts presented by SeatGeek 9/6-9/10

Chef Jose Andres, Tom Rinaldi, Stacey Dales, and Nick Underhill were guests
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Three players added to 53-man roster, three go on Injured Reserve
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of David Patten

Receiver played for the Saints in 2007-08
news

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen
news

Following initial Gayle Benson donation to Hurricane Ida relief, NFL family steps up to support

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each
news

New Orleans Saints pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday for Sept. 12 game vs. Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville

Pre-sale tickets go on sale September 2 at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster
Advertising