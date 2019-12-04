New Orleans Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2019 Week 14 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints conducted a walk through practice on December 4. The following is an estimation.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Forearm
|DNP
|LB
|Kiko Alonso
|Thigh
|DNP
|LB
|A.J. Klein
|Knee
|DNP
|FB
|Zach Line
|Knee
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Ankle
|LP
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Dante Pettis
|Knee
|DNP
|S
|Jaquiski Tartt
|Ribs
|DNP
|DT
|Julian Taylor
|Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Dee Ford
|Quad/Hamstring
|LP
|DT
|D.J. Jones
|Ankle
|LP
|TE
|George Kittle
|Knee/Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Richard Sherman
|Knee
|LP
|T
|Joe Staley
|Finger
|LP
|RB
|Matt Breida
|Ankle
|FP
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|Shoulder
|FP
|WR
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Ankle
|FP