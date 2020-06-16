Rookie Roots: Story of Saints Draft Pick Adam Trautman

"He was the most athletic 6-foot-5, 215-pound kid that we had coached. So we thought he would be very successful. Schools that were interested in him were more interested in him as an athlete than they were as a quarterback."

Elk Rapids ran a spread offense, and Schindler said Trautman was like Cam Newton or Michael Vick engineering it. But, to him, the switch to tight end made sense.

"If it wasn't high school football, he could've played tight end for us," Schindler said. "But at our level – we're a small high school – we wanted Adam to touch the football every single play. (But) he's caught a lot of balls in the back yard, he's run a lot of routes in the back yard."

His teammates knew that their quarterback also was their best receiver. They saw the talent daily.

"He had quite the arm. It was impressive," said Robbie Wolfington, one of Adam's receivers, and a friend with whom he keeps in contact. "I know his brothers played quarterback, they're all really good. But if I had to play for one of them, at the top of the list would be Adam.

"Between his ability to throw, his ability to throw a ball on target and his ability to run the ball, he was easily the best quarterback in our conference in high school. He was one of the fastest dudes on our team, and still was one of the biggest dudes on our team. His awareness and ability to understand the playbook and concepts that we installed was really amazing. Even from switching the offense as many times as we did – we started inside Veer our freshman-sophomore year, our junior year we switched to triple option and then our senior year, we ran a spread. We ran different offenses that were all installed within one offseason, and he just got it. He always knew what was going on and was able to pick up on anything the coaches would give him and run with it.

"I think if we would have had a quarterback on our high school team, he would've been a wide receiver. He had easily one of the best sets of hands on the team. He caught everything that was thrown to him. It was almost annoying, as a receiver whose position is to do that and block for him and our running backs. Yet, he caught better than most of our receivers did."

Some of the credit for that belongs to his brothers.