New Orleans Saints training camp presented by Verizon schedule update

The New Orleans Saints announced on Saturday, Aug. 5 a change to their training camp schedule. On Monday, Aug. 7 the team's practice session has been moved indoors and is now closed to the public. Those fans holding free tickets to Monday's practice are encouraged to attend the Saints' open practice session on Sunday night, Aug. 6 at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University. Doors open at 6 p.m. and practice will begin at 7 p.m. (weather permitting). Fans unable to attend Sunday night's open practice may use their free tickets good for Monday's practice and redeem them at one of the remaining scheduled practices.