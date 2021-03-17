New Orleans Saints trade DT Malcom Brown to Jacksonville Jaguars

Originally selected by the New England Patriots in the first round (32nd overall) in the 2015 NFL draft out of the University of Texas, Brown joined the Saints in free agency after four productive seasons in New England in 2019 and New Orleans has finished fourth in opponent rushing yards per game each of the past two seasons. In 2020, he posted 25 tackles and one sack, adding three stops in the NFC Wild Card Playoff win over Chicago. For his career, the Brenham, Texas native has appeared in 89 games with 80 starts tallying 245 tackles (130 solo), 11.5 sacks, one pass defensed one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.