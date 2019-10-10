New Orleans Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2019 Week 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right Thumb
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Neck
|LP
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Ankle
|LP
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|C
|Brandon Linder
|NIR
|DNP
|FP
|DE
|Calais Campbell
|NIR
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey
|Back
|LP
|LP
|CB
|D.J. Hayden
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|S
|Ronnie Henderson
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Lerentee McCray
|Oblique
|LP
|DNP
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Gardner Minshew II
|Groin
|LP
|WR
|Marquise Lee
|NIR
|DNP