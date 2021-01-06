New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead named club's 2020 winner of Ed Block Courage Award

In November, Armstead both suffered the tragic loss of his brother in an accident whose automobile was struck by another while stopped waiting for a train to pass. He also tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the loss of family and physical challenge, he has been there for his teammates and community on and off the field. He has opened all 14 games for the NFL's sixth-ranked rushing offense and fifth-ranked scoring team, which has set a franchise record with 30 rushing touchdowns, tied for the sixth-highest total in NFL record books.

Off the field Armstead, the team's 2019 nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year and one of the team's most generous players remained dedicated to making an off-the-field impact despite the challenges of COVID-19. Armstead through his Team Armstead Foundation has almost completed work on a 40,000 square foot building in his hometown of Cahokia, Ill. that will serve as the headquarters for the Team Armstead Foundation. This will be a multifaceted community center that will feature a daycare, after school program, internship and mentorship program with eventual plans for one in the New Orleans area. Also recognizing the needs of families both in his hometown and the New Orleans area during the holiday season and their personal and economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 while faced with the inability to host an in-person Christmas shopping event, Armstead and his foundation selected families in need through an online process to allow them to purchase gifts for their family at local department stores.