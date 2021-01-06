Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead named club's 2020 winner of Ed Block Courage Award

Award is given annually to a player from each NFL team who has persevered through adversity

Jan 06, 2021 at 09:03 AM
In a vote by his teammates, New Orleans Saints left tackle ﻿Terron Armstead has been named the club's 2020 Ed Block Courage Award winner, which is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who has persevered through adversity.

Armstead's teammates voted him as the club's winner based on his dedication to his teammates. Whenever he has suffered injuries or faced different challenges, he has oftentimes put his team and teammates ahead of himself and often returned as quickly as possible based on his dedication and work ethic, realizing his importance in manning one of the most important positions in the sport of football.

One of the club's two third round draft picks (75th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Armstead, 6-5, 304, developed quickly and moved into the starting left tackle position in Week 16 of the regular season of his rookie campaign. He has played in 89 regular season games with 85 starts and has opened all seven of his postseason appearances. Selected to the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons, he joins Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle William Roaf as only the second Saints tackle to be selected three times.

In November, Armstead both suffered the tragic loss of his brother in an accident whose automobile was struck by another while stopped waiting for a train to pass. He also tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the loss of family and physical challenge, he has been there for his teammates and community on and off the field. He has opened all 14 games for the NFL's sixth-ranked rushing offense and fifth-ranked scoring team, which has set a franchise record with 30 rushing touchdowns, tied for the sixth-highest total in NFL record books.

Off the field Armstead, the team's 2019 nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year and one of the team's most generous players remained dedicated to making an off-the-field impact despite the challenges of COVID-19. Armstead through his Team Armstead Foundation has almost completed work on a 40,000 square foot building in his hometown of Cahokia, Ill. that will serve as the headquarters for the Team Armstead Foundation. This will be a multifaceted community center that will feature a daycare, after school program, internship and mentorship program with eventual plans for one in the New Orleans area. Also recognizing the needs of families both in his hometown and the New Orleans area during the holiday season and their personal and economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 while faced with the inability to host an in-person Christmas shopping event, Armstead and his foundation selected families in need through an online process to allow them to purchase gifts for their family at local department stores.

Each year the Ed Block Courage Awards honor those players who overcome adversity on the field, possess strong character and a will to endure life's trials, and who continuously strive for excellence on and off the field. The award is named after Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. All 32 of this year's Ed Block Courage Award recipients – one from each team – will be honored through a banquet this spring. Proceeds from the event benefit abused children of the Courage House National Support Network.

