New Orleans Saints terminate contract of CB Janoris Jenkins

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have terminated the contract of CB ﻿ Janoris Jenkins ﻿. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Jenkins started all 13 games he played in 2020, posting 54 tackles (43 solo) and tied for the team lead with three picks and ranked second on the club with 12 passes defensed. Overall, he has played in 128 career regular-season games with 125 starts. For his career, Jenkins has recorded 539 tackles (466 solo), 26 interceptions, including eight returned for touchdowns, 123 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two sacks. The ten-year veteran has also scored touchdowns on returns of a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.