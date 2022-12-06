Quotes from New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers game | 2022 NFL Week 13

DEFENSIVE END CAMERON JORDAN

On what happened in the final two possessions:

"I mean Tom Brady was Tom Brady. He was meticulous and stayed to the plan of his dink-and-dunk mentality. He had the one prayer that he sailed out there and got bailed out with the flag and that was costly. I think the defense made some plays today and we have to be able to capitalize on everything. I think there was still some more out there. I think the tipped ball from myself, I could have had an interception there. That would have put us in a position to win. I think that Shy Tuttle got his hand on the ball, if we could have that turned that into another turnover. Whatever it is, we to have to put it on ourselves to try to get another turnover. I think Double-D (Demario Davis) with that interception in a crucial situation was phenomenal. I think Carl Granderson was holding the edge the way he was supposed to because if they're going to run and cut up opposite of where I'm at then another defensive man has to make those types of plays. I think that guys had a plan of attack and I think Tom just stuck to it. Again, he just got the ball out as fast as he could because it wasn't like we weren't getting there. The last two games we were getting there and the ball was out. Can't stop fellas. So whatever it is, it's frustrating as hell to not come out with the win when you're up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose – whatever the score finishes up being. That's been sort of the story of the year and that ... not winning football."

On how you process a loss like this as a player:

"You don't. It hurts. You don't process anything. I gotta go into a bye week knowing that we should have beat this team. The first time we should have beat this team. This time – we should have beat Carolina. We should have beat a lot of other teams. We didn't. Right now this is the facts. This is what we're facing. We're beyond an uphill battle. We've gotta swing our way out of these last four games."

On this win seeming to sting more than the others:

"I'm ---- off after every loss. I mean there's nothing in me that says this team doesn't have the talent to win and the fact that we're not proving it each time in and time out, it hurts even more. I think we had a good game plan. The last Tampa game, they came to our house and it was 3-3 in the fourth quarter, now we were up 13 this time. We can't let that go. We've beat this team by holding them to nothing. You don't beat a team if they outscore you. Just not how that works. So whatever it has to be, it has to be on us. For the last four games, it will clearly be indicated by how we play. We won't give up. We won't do anything but continue fighting. But that's just it, we have to eliminate these mistakes. We have to be able to play perfect games. I don't know if that's possible to play a perfect game but we have to strive for perfection and it has to be whenever we get back as a team."

-----------------------------

WIDE RECEIVER JARVIS LANDRY

On missed plays that cost the team a chance to win:

"For me, as I look at the game, mine was one of the biggest (plays). Tough loss."

On what he could have done differently on that play to make the catch:

"I could've dove for it probably too. But I make those. I have to make that in that situation. In the moment, that was one of the biggest plays in the game. We still had opportunities later on in the game. We still got points on the drive, but seven is more than three."

On processing a tough loss:

"I felt like we possessed the ball well. I just think that in critical points of the game, we had opportunities and didn't make the plays. You give a guy like Tom [Brady] time [and] he tends to figure it out as the game goes."

On the performance of Rashid Shaheed:

"When his number was called, he made plays. He made plays on special teams, as well, to give this team a nice lift. That's the type of player we all know he is and that (everyone else) is getting to see."

On his feelings going into the bye week:

"I'm ready to get to another [game] as quickly as possible."

--------------------------------

SAFETY MARCUS MAYE

On the fight and heart from the team this season:

"Oh yeah, that is what we do. We have dogs on this team. We have players on this team. There is no quit in any of us. Anytime we are out on the field and getting the opportunity to play the game, we are going to play full speed."

On if the team's heart will be tested late in the season:

"You have to find a way to dig deep – keep pushing. We have a few games left and have to find a way to keep fighting."