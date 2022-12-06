Notes from New Orleans Saints, Tampa Buccaneers game | 2022 NFL Week 13

The New Orleans Saints fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday 17-16, falling to 4-9. New Orleans will have a bye week next week and return to the field Dec. 18 against the Atlanta Falcons. The game will kick off at noon at the Caesars Superdome and will be broadcast on Fox-8.
• After giving up 72 yards and five first downs on the opening drive, the Saints defense allowed just 78 yards and six first downs the rest of the first half.
• The Saints allowed just 76 rushing yards and 3.8 yards per rush.
• New Orleans forced two turnovers after forcing only seven coming into the game.
• New Orleans forced five punts.
• Quarterback Andy Dalton completed 20 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown.
• Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed caught a 40-yard pass in the first quarter and returned a punt 42 yards in the second quarter. It was the longest punt return for the Saints since Jan. 1, 2020. Shaheed caught four passes for a career-high 75 yards and carried the ball one time for zero yards.
• Wide receiver Chris Olave notched four catches on six targets for 65 yards
• Wide receiver Jarvis Landry surpassed Marques Colston in career catches and tied Jimmy Graham at 713 career receptions. Landry finished with two catches for 14 yards.
• Tight end Taysom Hill caught his second receiving touchdown and eighth total touchdown of the season in the second quarter. Hill finished with three carries for 10 yards, one completion for 21 yards and two catches for 35 yards and the touchdown. Hill became the only player in the Super Bowl era with nine or more touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving.
• Linebacker Demario Davis reached 775 career solo tackles in the first quarter Monday. Davis finished with seven total tackles (two solo) and an interception. The interception was Davis' first of the season and his second as a Saint.
• Linebacker Kaden Elliss tallied eight total tackles (three solo) after getting the start for the injured Pete Werner.
• Cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Bradley Roby each put up eight tackles.
• Safety Marcus Maye had six tackles on the opening drive, including a touchdown-saving tackle on third down. Maye finished 11 tackles (eight solo).
• Defensive end Cameron Jordan forced his 14th career fumble in the third quarter that was recovered by defensive end Carl Granderson, his first career fumble recovery.
• Jordan compiled one tackle, while Granderson had four (three solo).
• Kicker Wil Lutz surpassed Morten Andersen for the most points against a single opponent after putting up 10 points against Tampa, featuring three field goals and an extra point. He has now totaled 95 points against the Buccaneers.