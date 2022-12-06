Notes from New Orleans Saints, Tampa Buccaneers game | 2022 NFL Week 13

• Tight end Taysom Hill caught his second receiving touchdown and eighth total touchdown of the season in the second quarter. Hill finished with three carries for 10 yards, one completion for 21 yards and two catches for 35 yards and the touchdown. Hill became the only player in the Super Bowl era with nine or more touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving.

• Linebacker Demario Davis reached 775 career solo tackles in the first quarter Monday. Davis finished with seven total tackles (two solo) and an interception. The interception was Davis' first of the season and his second as a Saint.

• Linebacker Kaden Elliss tallied eight total tackles (three solo) after getting the start for the injured Pete Werner.

• Cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Bradley Roby each put up eight tackles.

• Safety Marcus Maye had six tackles on the opening drive, including a touchdown-saving tackle on third down. Maye finished 11 tackles (eight solo).

• Defensive end Cameron Jordan forced his 14th career fumble in the third quarter that was recovered by defensive end Carl Granderson, his first career fumble recovery.

• Jordan compiled one tackle, while Granderson had four (three solo).