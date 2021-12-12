New Orleans Saints seize 10-6 halftime lead over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

The New Orleans Saints, trying to end a five-game losing streak, took a 10-6 halftime lead over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Saints (5-7) scored on a 23-yard field goal by Brett Maher on their opening possession, the first time the team has scored on its opening possession since Week 1, and on a 16-yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara. The fifth-year veteran out of Tennessee set an NFL record on the opening drive for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons with his 359th catch, one more than San Francisco 49er great Roger Craig, Kamara, who missed the past four games, finished the half with 13 carries for 75 yards and three catches for 19 yards.
Quarterback Taysom Hill struggled a little bit with his injured hand, finishing the half six of nine for 59 yards. Hill, who ran the ball five times for 17 yards. had to recover his own fumble in the second quarter that went for a 21-yard sack by Sheldon Rankins.
The New Orleans defense dominated the Jets (3-9), forcing four three-and-outs. New York scored on 36- and 46-yard field goals by Eddie Pineiro in the second quarter, the 46-yarder on the last play of the half.
The Saints are playing without three players who were put on the Covid-19 list last week - defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram and running back Ty Montgomery. It was the first game Jordan has missed in his career, ending a streak of 172 consecutive games played.
The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.
