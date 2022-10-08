New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Seahawks | 2022 NFL Week 5

After three consecutive losses with little variance in how the results were achieved, the New Orleans Saints (1-3) enter Sunday's game against Seattle (2-2) in the Caesars Superdome hoping to start new trends and to win for the first time since the season opener.

Here are a few ways that can be accomplished.

1. CLEANUP DUTY: This has to top the list until the Saints prove they can remedy it: Turnovers and penalties drastically have to be cut. New Orleans leads the league in turnovers (11), has the worst turnover margin in the league (minus-7) and is the second-most penalized team in the league (34). That combination is debilitating, and it will continue to be crippling until the Saints fix it. The emphasis on cleaning up has increased even more, especially as it pertains to ball security. If the Saints can play clean, they can win. They have three straight losses to show for what happens when they don't. We really could end the list right here.