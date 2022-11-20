Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: Los Angeles Rams 14, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2022 NFL Week 11

Rams scored TD with 19 seconds left in half to grab the lead

Nov 20, 2022 at 01:24 PM
The Los Angeles Rams grabbed a 14-10 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints scored first on a 46-yard Wi lLutz field goal and then added a touchdown on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton to tight end Juwan Johnson, his fifth touchdown of the season.

The Rams (3-6), the defending Super Bowl champions, scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to receiver Tutu Atwell, the first touchdown of his career. They added a 6-yard touchdown pass to receiver Allen Robinson with 19 seconds left to play in the half. The go-ahead scoring drive went 87 yards in 11 plays.

New Orleans, which is playing without starting defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, lost defensive end Payton Turner to an injury in the second quarter. The former first-round draft pick had to be carted off the field.

Running back Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 31 yards and two catches for 19 yards. Tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill had three carries for 21 yards. Dalton was eight of 10 for 77 yards. The Saints didn't have a penalty in the first half.

The Saints (3-7), who are trying to end a two-game losing streak, will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Rams Week 11 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

