Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 7, Carolina Panthers 0 | 2022 NFL Week 18

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints dominated the opening half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome but entered halftime up just 7-0.
New Orleans (7-9) scored easily on its opening possession as quarterback Andy Dalton hit rookie receiver Chris Olave with a 25-yard touchdown drive but two other promising drives ended with a missed field goal by Wil Lutz and a failed attempt at fourth-and-1. Olave's touchdown reception moved him past the 1,000-yard mark for the season, becoming the third Saints rookie to achieve the milestone.
The Saints possessed the ball for 16:55 while out-gaining Carolina 234-68. Safety Tyrann Mathieu ended a potential Carolina scoring drive at the end of the second quarter when he intercepted quarterback Sam Darnold near the goal line. Darnold was two of eight for four yards and the interception. The Saints looked to be in position to add points after the interception but Olave fumbled the ball back to Carolina with three seconds to play.
With regular starters Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz and Ryan Ramczyk the Saints debuted a new line Sunday, rookie first-round pick Trevor Penning at left tackle, James Hurst at left guard, Erik McCoy at center, Josh Andrews at right guard and Landon Young at right tackle. The line opened plenty of holes for running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Taysom Hill as Kamara rushed for 74 yards and Hill had 25.
Carolina (6-10) will get the ball to start the second half.