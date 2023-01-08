Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 7, Carolina Panthers 0 | 2022 NFL Week 18

Chris Olave's 25-yard touchdown catch only score of first half

Jan 08, 2023 at 01:18 PM
Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Panthers Week 18 2022

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

1 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
31 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
33 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
34 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
35 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
36 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
37 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
38 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
39 / 39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints dominated the opening half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome but entered halftime up just 7-0.

New Orleans (7-9) scored easily on its opening possession as quarterback Andy Dalton hit rookie receiver Chris Olave with a 25-yard touchdown drive but two other promising drives ended with a missed field goal by Wil Lutz and a failed attempt at fourth-and-1. Olave's touchdown reception moved him past the 1,000-yard mark for the season, becoming the third Saints rookie to achieve the milestone.

The Saints possessed the ball for 16:55 while out-gaining Carolina 234-68. Safety Tyrann Mathieu ended a potential Carolina scoring drive at the end of the second quarter when he intercepted quarterback Sam Darnold near the goal line. Darnold was two of eight for four yards and the interception. The Saints looked to be in position to add points after the interception but Olave fumbled the ball back to Carolina with three seconds to play.

With regular starters Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz and Ryan Ramczyk the Saints debuted a new line Sunday, rookie first-round pick Trevor Penning at left tackle, James Hurst at left guard, Erik McCoy at center, Josh Andrews at right guard and Landon Young at right tackle. The line opened plenty of holes for running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Taysom Hill as Kamara rushed for 74 yards and Hill had 25.

Carolina (6-10) will get the ball to start the second half.

