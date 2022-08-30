Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT

Aug 30, 2022 at 03:38 PM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves today to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following six players:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExp.College
Josh AndrewsOL6-2298317Oregon State
Jon BosticLB6-1245319Florida
Taco CharltonDE6-6270276Michigan
J.P. HoltzTE6-3255294Pittsburgh
Nick MartinC6-4295296Notre Dame
Eric WilsonLB6-1230276Cincinnati

The Saints have waived the following 12 players:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExp.College
Ian BookQB6-0206242Notre Dame
Dai'Jean DixonWR6-420023RNicholls State
DaMarcus FieldsDB6-020024RTexas Tech
Vincent GrayDB6-219222RMichigan
Chase HansenLB6-3222292Utah
Jordan JacksonDT6-429424RAir Force
Lucas KrullTE6-626024RPittsburgh
Niko LalosDE6-5270252Dartmouth
Kirk MerrittWR6-1214251Arkansas State
Derek SchweigerOL6-332523RIowa State
Nephi SewellLB6-022823RUtah
Rashid ShaheedWR/RS6-018023RWeber State

The Saints placed the following player on Injured Reserve:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExp.College
Albert HugginsDT6-3305252Clemson

The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:

Table inside Article
NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExp.College
Kawaan BakerWR6-1215241South Alabama

Beginning Wednesday, the Saints may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, September 11 when they play at the Atlanta Falcons at 12:00 p.m. CT.

