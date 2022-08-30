New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who take the field during the 2022 NFL season for the Black and Gold.
The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves today to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
The Saints terminated the contracts of the following six players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Josh Andrews
|OL
|6-2
|298
|31
|7
|Oregon State
|Jon Bostic
|LB
|6-1
|245
|31
|9
|Florida
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|6-6
|270
|27
|6
|Michigan
|J.P. Holtz
|TE
|6-3
|255
|29
|4
|Pittsburgh
|Nick Martin
|C
|6-4
|295
|29
|6
|Notre Dame
|Eric Wilson
|LB
|6-1
|230
|27
|6
|Cincinnati
The Saints have waived the following 12 players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Ian Book
|QB
|6-0
|206
|24
|2
|Notre Dame
|Dai'Jean Dixon
|WR
|6-4
|200
|23
|R
|Nicholls State
|DaMarcus Fields
|DB
|6-0
|200
|24
|R
|Texas Tech
|Vincent Gray
|DB
|6-2
|192
|22
|R
|Michigan
|Chase Hansen
|LB
|6-3
|222
|29
|2
|Utah
|Jordan Jackson
|DT
|6-4
|294
|24
|R
|Air Force
|Lucas Krull
|TE
|6-6
|260
|24
|R
|Pittsburgh
|Niko Lalos
|DE
|6-5
|270
|25
|2
|Dartmouth
|Kirk Merritt
|WR
|6-1
|214
|25
|1
|Arkansas State
|Derek Schweiger
|OL
|6-3
|325
|23
|R
|Iowa State
|Nephi Sewell
|LB
|6-0
|228
|23
|R
|Utah
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR/RS
|6-0
|180
|23
|R
|Weber State
The Saints placed the following player on Injured Reserve:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Albert Huggins
|DT
|6-3
|305
|25
|2
|Clemson
The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Kawaan Baker
|WR
|6-1
|215
|24
|1
|South Alabama
Beginning Wednesday, the Saints may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, September 11 when they play at the Atlanta Falcons at 12:00 p.m. CT.