New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Johnson, 6-3, 316, originally signed with New Orleans in the offseason and has spent the bulk of the preseason with the club. Originally a fourth round draft pick (109th overall) of the Minnesota Vikings out of Iowa in 2017, Johnson has played in 65 regular season games with 20 starts for the Vikings (2017-20) and Houston Texans (2021), posting 110 tackles (54 solo), 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2021, after going to training camp with the Texans and spending the first week of the season on the Saints practice squad, he appeared in 12 games for Houston and recorded 23 tackles (11 solo) and a fumble recovery. The Lombard, Ill. Native, played four seasons at Iowa (2013-16) after redshirting his freshman season and 2012) and earned first-team All-Big Ten as a senior when he totaled 55 tackles (29 solo), ten stops for loss and eight sacks.