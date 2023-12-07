New Orleans Saints announce practice squad roster moves

Penisini, 6-2, 325, is a third-year NFL veteran, who was originally selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. In two seasons in Detroit from 2020-21, he made 49 tackles with one sack, one pass defense and one fumble recovery. In 2023, he spent part of the offseason and training camp with the Carolina Panthers. In college, the West Jordan, Utah native played in 40 career games with 22 starts and made 80 tackles, five sacks, one pass defense, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.