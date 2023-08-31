New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Jones, 5-11, 224, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Notre Dame and in 18 games with five starts for New Orleans (2020-22) and the Seattle Seahawks (2022), he has and carried 67 times for 179 yards and caught ten passes for 59 yards. In 2023, Jones spent the preseason with the Denver Broncos and carried ten times for 66 yards (6.6 avg.) with one touchdown and caught four passes for 29 yards. In 2022, the St. Petersburg, Fla. native played in two games for New Orleans and carried twice for eight yards and caught two passes for a 12-yard gain. In four games for Seattle, he carried eight times for 16 yards and added three receptions for 18 yards. A four-year letterman for Notre Dame, Jones started 12 games in 2019 and rushed for 857 yards and six touchdowns, as he became the tenth player in the school's single-season history with five or more 100-yard rushing games. He then rumbled for an 84-yard touchdown in the Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State, the longest rush in Notre Dame's bowl history and the bowl's record books.