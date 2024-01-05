Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Payton Turner activated from Injured Reserve

Jan 05, 2024 at 04:22 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints have activated defensive end Payton Turner from Injured Reserve and placed linebacker Nephi Sewell on Injured Reserve, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Payton Turner

#98 DE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 270 lbs
  • College: Houston

Turner, 6-6, 270, was originally selected by the Saints in the first round (28th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston and has played in 13 games, making 29 tackles (20 solo), three sacks and one blocked field goal. He recorded one tackle in the season-opening win over Tennessee, before suffering a toe injury that forced him to be placed on Injured Reserve. In college, the Houston native notched career totals of 115 tackles (68 solo), ten sacks, 25 stops for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, ten passes defensed and a blocked punt. In a senior year shortened by injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, he played in four games with five starts and led the Cougars with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks to go with 25 stops, earning second-team All-AAC honors.

Advertising