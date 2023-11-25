New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have elevated defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and fullback Adam Prentice to the active roster (standard elevations) for Sunday's contest at the Atlanta Falcons and placed cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Injured Reserve, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Pierre-Paul, 6-5, 270, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the first round (15th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of South Florida in 2010. In 179 career regular season games with 150 starts with the Giants (2010-17), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-21) and Baltimore Ravens (2022), he has recorded career totals of 620 tackles (447 solo), 94.5 sacks, five interception returns for 70 yards with two touchdowns, 66 passes defensed, 21 forced fumbles and ten fumble recoveries. The Deerfield Beach, Fla. native has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2011, 2012 and 2020) and the 2011 Associated Press All-Pro team. His 94.5 career takedowns rank 52nd all-time in NFL record books. In 11 playoff starts and appearances, Pierre-Paul has recorded 34 stops (26 solo), 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery, capturing Super Bowls with the Giants and the Buccaneers. In 2022, Pierre-Paul appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for Baltimore and recorded 26 tackles, three sacks, one three-yard interception return and five passes defensed. He also opened the AFC Wild card Playoff contest at Cincinnati and recorded a split sack.
Pierre-Paul will wear number 54 on Sunday.
Prentice, 6-0, 245 pounds, was originally signed by Denver as a free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and spent the preseason with the Broncos before being awarded to the Saints off of waivers at the start of the regular season. In the past three seasons, Prentice has played in 24 games with six starts and has carried eight times for 19 yards, caught six passes for 25 yards and made five special teams tackles. In six games with one start in 2023, the Clovis, Calif. native has played in six games with one start, carrying once for five yards and making one tackle on special teams.
Prentice will wear number 46 on Sunday.