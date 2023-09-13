New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Bowden, 6-1, 204, had three receptions for 40 yards, returned five punts for 43 yards and brought back three kickoffs for 61 yards in the 2023 preseason for the Saints, signing with the team at the end of the offseason. Originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders out of Kentucky, Bowden appeared in ten games and made four starts in his rookie campaign for the Miami Dolphins, finishing the season with 28 receptions for 211 yards along with nine rushing attempts for 32 yards. He also played in one game for New England in 2022. Playing in 39 games for Kentucky at quarterback, wide receiver and running back, as well as return duties, Bowden started 25 contests and finished with career marks of 38-of-79 passing (48.1 pct.) for 495 yards and three touchdowns, 206 carries for 1,530 yards (7.4 avg.) and 13 touchdowns, 114 receptions for 1,303 yards (11.4 avg.) and six touchdowns, 71 kickoff returns for 1,628 yards (22.9 avg.), and nine punt returns for 199 yards (22.1 avg.) and two touchdowns. His 4,660 career all-purpose yards ranked fifth in school history.