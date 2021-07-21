Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers/tight ends

Veteran Michael Thomas headlines the receiver group

Jul 21, 2021 at 12:57 PM
New Orleans Saints
Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position. The public portion of the 2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek kicks off Friday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m. , the first of seven practices scheduled to be open to the public.

No.
14
Headshot_Baker_Kawaan_2560_060321
Kawaan Baker - Wide receiver
Baker was selected in the seventh round

A reliable, sure-handed target who emerged as a key performer for South Alabama, the New Orleans Saints selected ﻿Kawaan Baker﻿ in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

No.
12
Headsot-Callaway-2020-2560x1440
Marquez Callaway - Wide receiver
Callaway enters his second season with the Saints

Marquez Callaway﻿, an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee, turned in a few nice games for the Saints during the 2020 campaign. In Week 7 against the Panthers, Callaway became the de facto top receiver, catching eight passes on 10 targets for 75 yards. While he didn't take the top off the defense, Callaway proved to be a reliable possession receiver for the Saints.

No.
84
Headshot-Humphrey-2019-2560x1440
Lil'Jordan Humphrey - Wide receiver
Humphrey enters his third season with the Saints

After moving between the practice squad and active roster over the last two seasons, Lil'Jordan Humphrey will compete for a roster spot in training camp.

No.
83
Headsot-Johnson-2020-2560x1440
Juwan Johnson - Wide receiver
Johnson enters his second season with the Saints

Juwan Johnson signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was elevated to the active roster on Oct. 24 and competed in games against the Panthers, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson tallied four catches for 39 yards.

No.
19
Headshot-Lampman-2560x1440-011221
Jake Lampman - Wide receiver
Lampman signed with the Saints in 2020

﻿Jake Lampman﻿ started his NFL career as an undrafted rookie with the Saints back in 2016 and will look to continue his journey in New Orleans during the 2021 campaign.

No.
17
Headshot_McClesky_Jalen_2560_060321
Jalen McCleskey - Wide receiver
McCleskey enters his first season with the Saints

﻿Jalen McCleskey﻿ is a New Orleans native who was raised in Madisonville and originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2020, following a highly productive college career at Oklahoma State and Tulane.

No.
10
CP-Tre'Quan-Smith-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Tre'Quan Smith - Wide receiver
Smith enters his fourth season with the Saints

New Orleans Saints wideout Tre'Quan Smith hauled in 34 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. Smith recorded at least 50 receiving yards three times through the Saints' first six games last season, a mark he reached only once in 2019 and twice in 2018. Smith was forced to miss three regular season games in 2020 due to injury.

No.
13
CP-Michael-Thomas-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Michael Thomas - Wide receiver
The All-Pro wideout enters his sixth season with Saints

Saints star wideout Michael Thomas looks to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2020 campaign. After missing the final three games of the regular season, Thomas returned for the NFC Wild Card showdown against the Chicago Bears, where he recorded five grabs for 73 yards including his first touchdown reception of the season. Thomas finished the regular season with 40 receptions for 438 yards.

No.
18
Headshot_Winston_Easop_2560_060321
Easop Winston - Wide receiver
Winston enters his first season with the Saints

﻿Easop Winston﻿ spent the 2020 preseason with the Los Angeles Rams following a standout two-year career at Washington State, where he recorded 137 receptions for 1,624 yards with 19 touchdowns.

No.
45
Garrett Griffin #45
Garrett Griffin - Tight end
Griffin enters his fifth season with the Saints

After spending the majority of his first three seasons on the Saints practice squad, ﻿Garrett Griffin﻿'s combination of work ethic, persistence and physical nature has led to stints on the club's active roster at the end of the past three seasons.

No.
89
Headshot_Soehner_Dylan_2560_060321
Dylan Soehner - Tight end
Soehner joins the Saints as an undrafted free agent

﻿Dylan Soehner﻿ played at Iowa State from 2017-20, playing in 49 games and recording 26 receptions for 312 yards with one touchdown. In 2020, he played in 11 games and posted 18 grabs for 205 yards as he was voted by league coaches as Big 12 honorable mention selection.

No.
82
Headsot-Trautman-2020-2560x1440
Adam Trautman - Tight end
Trautman enters his second season with the Saints

Adam Trautman was a standout in his rookie campaign with the Saints in 2020. He got help from the veterans at the position last year, en route to catching 15 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. With the departure of Jared Cook and Josh Hill, Trautman will look to lead the position group in year two.

No.
81
Headshot_Vannett_Nick_2560_060321
Nick Vannett - Tight end
Vannett enters his first season with the Saints

The five-year veteran was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with their third-round (94th overall) choice in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. ﻿Nick Vannett﻿ mentioned that throughout his career with the Seahawks, Steelers and Broncos he has never played with an offensive-minded coach, but now he is thrilled to learn and adapt to the Saints offensive playbook.

No.
86
Headsot-Wolf-2020-2560x1440
Ethan Wolf - Tight end
Wolf enters his second season with the Saints

﻿Ethan Wolf﻿ tried out for the Saints several times throughout 2020 after joining the team midway through training camp. Wolf will look to compete for a roster spot in 2021.

