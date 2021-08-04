New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner exhibiting versatility in training camp

Jordan and Davenport have the most Saints tenure among the defensive ends, and each has enough experience and production to give Turner pointers on the intricacies of the position.

"Every day," Turner said. "I mean, they don't get paid to come out there and teach, but they come out here and pick that up like a little side job. They come out here and give you some tips and everything, and then when you go in the film room and watch them, you can learn a lot from them as well in that aspect."

Too, what he has learned is that he's playing on another, higher level of football. The Saints had their first padded practices Tuesday and Wednesday, but Turner didn't need the pads in order to know the NFL is different.

"Even when we weren't in pads, everything's a little bit quicker," he said. "Just better athletes all around. The worst athlete on the team might be the best in a college game. Everything's a little quicker, everybody's a little bit bigger but at the end of the day it's football. Just to be out here and play is exciting."

He also is learning to play special teams.