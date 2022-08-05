Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Friday, Aug. 5

1. Working in the rain:

Weather really hasn't been an issue at Saints training camp the last 10 days, other than moving one practice inside, it's been pretty tolerable, even by New Orleans standards in the month of August. On Friday, though, we got a little taste of South Louisiana in the summertime. After bright sunshine for the first hour of practice outside, around 10:30 a.m. the rain started to fall in a steady drizzle. Seizing the rare opportunity however to work in the elements, the Saints remained outside during team drills, mostly rushing attempts. After practice, both tight end Adam Trautman and running back Tony Jones Jr. mentioned to the media that it's important to get some work in the elements, because you never know when those situations might occur. Saints will be in Green Bay in preseason and in Weeks 3 and 4 during the regular season will be outside in Carolina and in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Even more impressive during the brief rain shower was kicker Wil Lutz, who made all three of his kicks with a wet ball. Kudos to long snapper Zach Wood and holder Blake Gillikin also for perfect operation. Lutz made an extra point, a 37-yarder and 41-yarder as the rain was coming down. Just as soon as it started, the rain stopped after five minutes and the rest of practice continued again in the bright sunshine.