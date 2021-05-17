Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

Defensive veteran returns to New Orleans in 2021

May 17, 2021 at 04:04 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
092217_crawley_CP1.jpg

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed cornerback ﻿Ken Crawley﻿, it was announced by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Crawley, 6-1, 180, was originally signed by New Orleans in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Colorado. He has appeared in 49 career regular season games with 25 starts for the Saints and Miami, posting career totals of 142 tackles, 34 passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In three postseason contests with two starts, he's added 13 tackles and one pass defensed.

Crawley, a Washington, D.C., native was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and also spent time with Raiders and Cardinals in the 2020 preseason before signing with the Saints practice squad in the first month of the regular season. In six games in 2020, Crawley posted one solo tackle, one interception and a pass defensed.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Murphy, Neal and Poling 

Saints add three to the offseason roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign three players, waive two
news

New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions
news

New Orleans Saints re-sign center/guard Will Clapp

Over the past three seasons, Clapp has been a valuable blocker on the interior of the Saints offensive line
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Christian Montano

Montano spent the 2020 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers
news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jalen McCleskey

Wide receiver enjoyed productive college career at Oklahoma State and Tulane
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract

The four-year NFL veteran playing in all 16 regular season contests with the Chiefs
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tight end Nick Vannett on three-year contract

The five-year veteran played in 15 games with 11 starts for Denver in 2020
news

New Orleans Saints sign FB Alex Armah to one-year contract 

Four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with CB P.J. Williams on one-year contract 

Williams was originally selected by New Orleans 78th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints trade DT Malcom Brown to Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans has finished fourth in opponent rushing yards per game each of the past two seasons
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising