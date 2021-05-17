New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed cornerback ﻿Ken Crawley﻿, it was announced by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Crawley, 6-1, 180, was originally signed by New Orleans in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Colorado. He has appeared in 49 career regular season games with 25 starts for the Saints and Miami, posting career totals of 142 tackles, 34 passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In three postseason contests with two starts, he's added 13 tackles and one pass defensed.