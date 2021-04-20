Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints re-sign center/guard Will Clapp

Over the past three seasons, Clapp has been a valuable blocker on the interior of the Saints offensive line

Apr 20, 2021 at 04:09 PM
New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed C/G ﻿Will Clapp﻿, it was announced by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Clapp, 6-5, 314, has played in 25 regular season games with four starts and has appeared in one postseason contest since joining New Orleans in 2018 as a seventh round draft pick (245th overall) out of LSU. Over the past three seasons, Clapp has been a valuable blocker on the interior of the Saints offensive line, starting games at both guard positions and as an extra lineman in the team's jumbo packages. In 2020, Clapp played in eight regular season games and the NFC Wild Card win over Chicago, often serving as a sixth blocker on the field in jumbo packages, while also contributing on special teams.

The New Orleans native and former Brother Martin High School standout was a three-year starter on the LSU, offensive line, opening all 36 games he appeared in at all three interior positions, while earning first-team All-SEC honors at both guard and center.

