New Orleans Saints re-sign center/guard Will Clapp

Clapp, 6-5, 314, has played in 25 regular season games with four starts and has appeared in one postseason contest since joining New Orleans in 2018 as a seventh round draft pick (245th overall) out of LSU. Over the past three seasons, Clapp has been a valuable blocker on the interior of the Saints offensive line, starting games at both guard positions and as an extra lineman in the team's jumbo packages. In 2020, Clapp played in eight regular season games and the NFC Wild Card win over Chicago, often serving as a sixth blocker on the field in jumbo packages, while also contributing on special teams.