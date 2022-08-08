Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Monday, Aug. 8

Taysom Hill, C.J. Gardner-Johnson return to practice; Winston leaves

Aug 08, 2022 at 02:01 PM

1. Comings and goings:

Time for a camp attendance update. First, we saw tight end Taysom Hill back on the practice field Monday (sporting a red non-contact jersey) for the first time in nearly a week. Hill participated in walk-through and individual drills. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was also back out there after an excused absence Saturday and participated fully in practice though he left early with an apparent left leg tweak, he never left the field of play and remained on the sideline during the rest of practice. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore worked on the side along with defensive back Dylan Mabin. Lattimore has missed the last two days of practice. Also back on the field was receiver Rashid Shaheed, who had been on the Non-Football Injury list since the beginning of camp. Quarterback Jameis Winston left practice after 7-on-7 drills after what Coach Dennis Allen called a "tweak of his foot" and went to have it evaluated. Andy Dalton and Ian Book took all the quarterback reps the rest of practice, including red zone and two-minute drill.

2. Rock solid Lutz:

Kicker Wil Lutz remains outstanding during this training camp. After Monday's practice moved inside, Lutz had two kicking periods, going 3 for 3 in the first period, (extra point, 39-yarder right hash, and 41-yarder left hash) and 5 for 5 in his second session (extra point, 42-yarder right hash, 46-yarder left hash, 52-yarder right hash, and 56-yarder left hash. By my unofficial count, Lutz is now 27 of 28 on field-goal attempts during training camp, with his only miss coming in the indoor facility at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 57 yards (right hash) during practice No. 6. Lutz was a little short and wide right with that kick. Immediately after, despite the period ending, Lutz attempted the very same kick and made it with room to spare. After missing all of last season with a core injury, Lutz appears 100 percent and ready for the upcoming season.

3. Mr. Official:

Not only do the players have to get ready for the upcoming season, but so do the officials, and they were out there Monday both outside, then inside after 10 a.m. after the lightning horn sounded as it did Saturday. Mostly keeping a watch on the individual one on one battles between the WRs and DBs and then later during 7-on-7s and red zone. Flags were really at a minimum, a defensive hold was called and an illegal hands to the face during the two-minute drill portion of practice. The defense was able to keep the first and second team offense out of the end zone during both drives. The biggest play of either drive coming from Book's 25-yard deep slant to tight end Nick Vannett. The second drive ended with a sack of Book by linebacker Eric Wilson, ending the session. The first drive ended on a pass break up by defensive back Bradley Roby against Dalton at the 5-yard line on a pass intended for Michael Thomas.

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice 8/8/22

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 8.
