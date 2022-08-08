Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Monday, Aug. 8

Not only do the players have to get ready for the upcoming season, but so do the officials, and they were out there Monday both outside, then inside after 10 a.m. after the lightning horn sounded as it did Saturday. Mostly keeping a watch on the individual one on one battles between the WRs and DBs and then later during 7-on-7s and red zone. Flags were really at a minimum, a defensive hold was called and an illegal hands to the face during the two-minute drill portion of practice. The defense was able to keep the first and second team offense out of the end zone during both drives. The biggest play of either drive coming from Book's 25-yard deep slant to tight end Nick Vannett. The second drive ended with a sack of Book by linebacker Eric Wilson, ending the session. The first drive ended on a pass break up by defensive back Bradley Roby against Dalton at the 5-yard line on a pass intended for Michael Thomas.