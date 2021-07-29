New Orleans Saints quarterback evaluation process begins

PRESSURE COOKER: You won't find a more candid interviewee than running back Alvin Kamara﻿, and Thursday was no exception. While commenting on his willingness to assist quarterbacks Hill and Winston in any way possible, Kamara said he could think of two positions that were much more difficult to play than his. "I feel like quarterback is probably the hardest position on the field," he said. "Other than, maybe, like, (kicker) Wil (Lutz), kicking field goals. I wouldn't want to kick field goals."