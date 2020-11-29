New Orleans Saints place guard Derrick Kelly on Covid-19 reserve list

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves Sunday, Nov. 29:
Guard Derrick Kelly to Covid-19/reserve.
Gameday practice squad elevation: Center Cameron Tom.
