New Orleans Saints place guard Derrick Kelly on Covid-19 reserve list

Center Cameron Tom elevated from practice squad

Nov 29, 2020 at 09:38 AM
The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves Sunday, Nov. 29:

Guard ﻿Derrick Kelly﻿ to Covid-19/reserve.

Gameday practice squad elevation: Center ﻿Cameron Tom﻿.

