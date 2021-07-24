2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Jets

New York Jets' 2020 season recap:

The Jets finished the 2020 season with a 2-14 record, which led to Coach Adam Gase losing his job. The team was under the leadership of veteran running-back and legend Frank Gore. Gore eclipsed the milestone of 16,000 rushing yards for his career, only trailing Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton all-time. However defensively, the Jets were bit by the injury bug as young stars Ashtyn Davis (safety) and Kenneth Murray (linebacker) saw their season cut short.