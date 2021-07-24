Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Jets

Saints will face Jets in Week 14 on Fox

Jul 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets at noon Sunday, Dec. 12 on Fox. The Saints defeated the Jets 31-19 in Week 15 of the 2017 season. Alvin Kamara totaled 89 yards and one receiving touchdown in the contest.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 14 opponent, the New York Jets:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: New York Jets

Head Coach: Robert Saleh

Quarterback: Zach Wilson

2020 record: 2-14, fourth in AFC East

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 13, 2017 - Saints 31, Jets 19

Jets-Saints series record: Saints lead 7-6-0

New York Jets' 2020 season recap:

The Jets finished the 2020 season with a 2-14 record, which led to Coach Adam Gase losing his job. The team was under the leadership of veteran running-back and legend Frank Gore. Gore eclipsed the milestone of 16,000 rushing yards for his career, only trailing Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton all-time. However defensively, the Jets were bit by the injury bug as young stars Ashtyn Davis (safety) and Kenneth Murray (linebacker) saw their season cut short.

Notable Jets Roster Additions:

Notable Jets Roster Losses:

