2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Giants

New York Giants' 2020 season recap:

First-year head coach Joe Judge took the reins of a 4-12 team. The teams' 6-10 finish in 2020 wasn't good enough to win an incapacitated NFC East, but there were still reasons to think Judge has the Giants headed in the right direction. The Giants suffered a plethora of injuries that claimed star running back Saquon Barkley and franchise quarterback Daniel Jones as victims among others. The defense took steps forward thanks to new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. His schemes led to career-best production from defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who notched 11.5 sacks throughout the 2020 campaign.