2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Giants

The New Orleans Saints will host the New York Giants at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 on FOX. After acquiring No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay via free agency and drafting Florida's Kadarius Toney 20th overall, the offense led by third-year quarterback Daniel Jones should be vastly improved. Because of Jones' downfield throwing accuracy, and the return of Barkley after missing most of last season due to injury, there's reason for optimism about the Giants' offense.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 4 opponent, the New York Giants:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: New York Giants
Opponent: New York Giants
Coach: Joe Judge
Quarterback: Daniel Jones
2020 record: 6-10, second in NFC East
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 - Saints 33, Giants 18
Giants-Saints series record: Giants lead 16-14-0
New York Giants' 2020 season recap:
First-year head coach Joe Judge took the reins of a 4-12 team. The teams' 6-10 finish in 2020 wasn't good enough to win an incapacitated NFC East, but there were still reasons to think Judge has the Giants headed in the right direction. The Giants suffered a plethora of injuries that claimed star running back Saquon Barkley and franchise quarterback Daniel Jones as victims among others. The defense took steps forward thanks to new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. His schemes led to career-best production from defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who notched 11.5 sacks throughout the 2020 campaign.
Notable Giants Roster Additions:
- Cornerback – Adoree Jackson
- Tight end – Kyle Rudolph
- Wide receiver – Kenny Golladay
Notable Giants Roster Losses:
- Running back – Wayne Gallman (San Francisco 49ers)
- Quarterback – Colt McCoy (Arizona Cardinals)
- Offensive tackle – Cam Fleming (Denver Broncos)