New Orleans Saints manufacture enough clean play to post 39-32 victory over Seattle

DEFENSE: Sometimes, there are going to be days like Sunday. It wasn't a cheap 32 points and 396 yards that the Saints allowed, due to being put in precarious positions by the offense. New Orleans surrendered runs of 69 (touchdown) and 32 yards and receptions of 40 (touchdown), 50 (touchdown) and 32 yards. After three consecutive games in which the defense did more than enough to put the team in position to win, only to see it fall short, the unit was sliced several times before it managed a last stand to force a punt and hand back the ball to the offense, which ran out the clock. That's not what this defense has been, or wants to be. Seattle ran for 151 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry, and averaged 8.1 yards per play. One of the things New Orleans was able to do effectively was get third-down stops; the Saints were successful on eight of nine third-down attempts on defense, remarkable considering Seattle's success on early downs. The Saints' defense won't enjoy the film on this one, but it did enough and it got the one last stop it had to have.