Halftime update: Seattle Seahawks 19, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2022 NFL Week 5

The Seattle Seahawks took a 19-17 halftime lead on the New Orleans Saints on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett with seven seconds to play Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The extra-point attempt was no good. The score was set up when Seattle recovered Alvin Kamara's fumble at midfield.

Two Taysom Hill touchdown runs provided the bulk of the Saints scoring. Hill's first score came on an 8-yard run up the middle and his second score was nine yards to the left side. Hill's second score was set up by his fumble recovery of a botched punt by Seattle. The Saints, who are trying to end a three-game losing streak, also scored on their opening possession, a 56-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.

Seattle scored its other points on a 50-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalfe and a 56-yard Jason Myers field goal. both scores coming in the first quarter. Myers added a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter.