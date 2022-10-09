Halftime update: Seattle Seahawks 19, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2022 NFL Week 5

The Seattle Seahawks took a 19-17 halftime lead on the New Orleans Saints on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett with seven seconds to play Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The extra-point attempt was no good. The score was set up when Seattle recovered Alvin Kamara's fumble at midfield.
Two Taysom Hill touchdown runs provided the bulk of the Saints scoring. Hill's first score came on an 8-yard run up the middle and his second score was nine yards to the left side. Hill's second score was set up by his fumble recovery of a botched punt by Seattle. The Saints, who are trying to end a three-game losing streak, also scored on their opening possession, a 56-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.
Seattle scored its other points on a 50-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalfe and a 56-yard Jason Myers field goal. both scores coming in the first quarter. Myers added a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Andy Dalton made his second start for the Saints and was nine of 13 for 89 yards.
Kamara, in his return to the lineup, had 10 carries for 50 yards and three receptions for 26 yards. He fumbled following his last reception, ending a potential scoring drive and giving Seattle the ball back with 20 seconds to play. The Seahawks turned the possession into the Lockett touchdown reception.
New Orleans is playing without starting quarterback Jameis Winston and starting receives Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry.
Defensive end Cameron Jordan registered the team's lone sack of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, forcing a second quarter punt. Defensive end Carl Granderson forced the fumble on the botched punt that Hill recovered.
Saints returner Deonte Harty is questionable to return with a foot injury. Hill and Marquez Callaway shared Harty's return duties after he left.
The Seahawks (2-2)n will get the ball to start the second half.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.