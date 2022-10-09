Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Presented by

Halftime update: Seattle Seahawks 19, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2022 NFL Week 5

Saints are trying to end a three-game losing streak

Oct 09, 2022 at 01:34 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The Seattle Seahawks took a 19-17 halftime lead on the New Orleans Saints on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett with seven seconds to play Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The extra-point attempt was no good. The score was set up when Seattle recovered Alvin Kamara's fumble at midfield.

Two Taysom Hill touchdown runs provided the bulk of the Saints scoring. Hill's first score came on an 8-yard run up the middle and his second score was nine yards to the left side. Hill's second score was set up by his fumble recovery of a botched punt by Seattle. The Saints, who are trying to end a three-game losing streak, also scored on their opening possession, a 56-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.

Seattle scored its other points on a 50-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalfe and a 56-yard Jason Myers field goal. both scores coming in the first quarter. Myers added a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Andy Dalton made his second start for the Saints and was nine of 13 for 89 yards.

Related Links

Kamara, in his return to the lineup, had 10 carries for 50 yards and three receptions for 26 yards. He fumbled following his last reception, ending a potential scoring drive and giving Seattle the ball back with 20 seconds to play. The Seahawks turned the possession into the Lockett touchdown reception.

New Orleans is playing without starting quarterback Jameis Winston and starting receives Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan registered the team's lone sack of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, forcing a second quarter punt. Defensive end Carl Granderson forced the fumble on the botched punt that Hill recovered.

Saints returner Deonte Harty is questionable to return with a foot injury. Hill and Marquez Callaway shared Harty's return duties after he left.

The Seahawks (2-2)n will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Seahawks Week 5 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
1 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
2 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
3 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
4 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
5 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
6 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
7 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
8 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
9 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
10 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
11 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
12 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
13 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
14 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
15 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
16 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
17 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
18 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
19 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
20 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
21 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
22 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
23 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
24 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
25 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
26 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
27 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
28 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
29 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
30 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
31 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
32 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
33 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
34 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
35 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
36 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
37 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
38 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
39 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
40 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
41 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
42 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
43 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
44 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
45 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
46 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
47 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
48 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
49 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
50 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
51 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
52 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
53 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
54 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
55 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
56 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
57 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
58 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
59 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
60 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
61 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
62 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
63 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
64 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
65 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
66 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
67 / 67

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Halftime update: Minnesota Vikings lead New Orleans Saints 13-7 | 2022 NFL Week 4

Andy Dalton makes first start as Saints quarterback

news

Halftime update: Carolina Panthers 13, New Orleans Saints 0 | 2022 NFL Week 3

Panthers return fumble for touchdown, block Saints field-goal attempt

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 | 2022 NFL Week 2

Defense makes two big stops to pitch shutout in first half

news

Halftime update: Atlanta Falcons 16, New Orleans Saints 7

Taysom Hill scores the team's only touchdown of the half

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara have strong preseason debuts

news

Halftime update: Green Bay Packers lead New Orleans Saints 13-10

Wil Lutz drills 59-yard field goal, Chris Olave makes first touchdown reception

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans tied at 10

Saints start strong with Andy Dalton at quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints seize 24-6 halftime lead over Atlanta Falcons; Trevor Siemian replaces injured Taysom Hill at quarterback

Rams have 17-3 halftime lead over 49ers

news

Carolina Panthers take 10-9 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 17

Saints score an opening drive for first time since Week 1

news

Miami Dolphins lead New Orleans Saints 10-3 at halftime | NFL Week 16

Rookie quarterback Ian Book throws pick-six on first possession

news

New Orleans Saints lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-0 at halftime | NFL Week 15

Brett Maher's two field goals give Saints the lead

Advertising