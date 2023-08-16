Ways to Watch: Saints at Chargers | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

SAINTS VS. CHARGERS GAME PREVIEW

Looking to build on the momentum of a 26-24 fourth quarter come-from-behind win in their 2023 preseason opener at the Caesars Superdome, the Saints will travel to Los Angeles for two days of joint practices before taking on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium Sunday at 6:05 p.m. CT.

The Saints and Chargers have played 13 times in the regular season, with San Diego leading the series 7-6, but New Orleans winning the last four matchups. Most recently, the Saints defeated the Chargers 30-27 on October 12, 2020 in a Sunday Night Football contest at the Superdome, when QB Drew Brees successfully executed a nine-play, 48-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal by K Wil Lutz and on a fourth and six play, CB Marshon Lattimore tackled Chargers WR Mike Williams at the Los Angeles 49-yard line, one yard short of the first down marker to end the contest.

The Saints lead the preseason series with the Chargers 6-4, having won their last three contests. The last time the two teams met in exhibition play was on August 26, 2022, a Saints 27-10 win at the Caesars Superdome.

WATCH SAINTS VS. CHARGERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: Gray Television Regional Coverage (WVUE FOX 8 locally)