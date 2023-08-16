Ways to Watch: Saints at Chargers | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

SAINTS VS. CHARGERS GAME PREVIEW
Looking to build on the momentum of a 26-24 fourth quarter come-from-behind win in their 2023 preseason opener at the Caesars Superdome, the Saints will travel to Los Angeles for two days of joint practices before taking on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium Sunday at 6:05 p.m. CT.
The Saints and Chargers have played 13 times in the regular season, with San Diego leading the series 7-6, but New Orleans winning the last four matchups. Most recently, the Saints defeated the Chargers 30-27 on October 12, 2020 in a Sunday Night Football contest at the Superdome, when QB Drew Brees successfully executed a nine-play, 48-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal by K Wil Lutz and on a fourth and six play, CB Marshon Lattimore tackled Chargers WR Mike Williams at the Los Angeles 49-yard line, one yard short of the first down marker to end the contest.
The Saints lead the preseason series with the Chargers 6-4, having won their last three contests. The last time the two teams met in exhibition play was on August 26, 2022, a Saints 27-10 win at the Caesars Superdome.
WATCH SAINTS VS. CHARGERS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: Gray Television Regional Coverage (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb (color analyst) and Erin Summers (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. CHARGERS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
STREAM SAINTS VS. CHARGERS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. CHARGERS GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2023 Preseason Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
