New Orleans Saints Key Ingredients to victory against Washington | NFL Week 5

2. JAMEIS LOOSED: Quarterback Jameis Winston had his most productive day as a Saint, in terms of passing yards, against the Giants. He's completing 64 percent of his passes – a number that's skewed by the 11-for-22 against Carolina – and seven of his eight touchdown passes have been thrown in the red zone, where New Orleans is 11-for-12 this season. WFT is allowing 300 passing yards per game, and opponents have 10 touchdown passes, with one interception. Winston appears to be earning more and more trust each week, and Washington's pass defense appears to be somewhat accommodating. The protection has to be right, which goes without saying, but Winston gives a big-play, quick-strike ability to the passing game and the Saints might be able to post a chunk play or two Sunday.

3. BE SPECIAL: We probably take for granted how good the Saints' special team units have been, which is why it's always so glaring when the units stumble. They stumbled against New York, with a missed field goal and a critical 26-yard punt return allowed; the former prevented points from being scored and the latter directly led to points allowed. The former was addressed with the release of Aldrick Rosas and signing of Cody Parkey﻿. Parkey likely won't have pristine conditions to kick under at FedEx Field, but he has been an effective kicker outside before. The cover teams will have to rebound, because WFT receiver Deandre Carter had a 101-yard kickoff return touchdown against Atlanta. This could be a game where the Saints need a punt block or a big return to ignite the team, and they're fully capable of doing either. Also, the units will want to respond to their worst game of the season.