New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Seattle | NFL Week 7

Bye week came early for the New Orleans Saints, but you'd be hard-pressed to say it didn't come at a good time.

The Saints (3-2) have several key players returning to play for the Monday night game against the Seahawks (2-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle. That, alone, won't equal victory, but it'll go a long way toward New Orleans claiming its third road win of the season.

Here are a few other considerations to factor in:

1. CONTINUE THE GROWTH: New Orleans entered the bye with quarterback Jameis Winston having played his most productive game, in terms of passing yards, as a Saint. Winston threw for 279 yards, and four touchdowns, against Washington. He appears to be warming to the position in New Orleans, and that's a good thing because the Seahawks present one of the league's more inviting targets as a pass defense. Opponents are averaging 292 passing yards per game, completing 68 percent of their passes, and have thrown 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions against Seattle. The Seahawks, obviously, will want to make Winston uncomfortable. But for just the second time this season, he might have his starting offensive line intact (center Erik McCoy and left tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice this week). It'll hurt that Deonte Harris and Taysom Hill won't be available to the offense; Harris is the Saints' most explosive player. But Winston-to-Marquez Callaway has picked up steam, and New Orleans has shown that if Winston has time, he can make a defense pay a price.