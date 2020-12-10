New Orleans Saints have effectively dealt with nuances presented by challenging 2020 season

"Look, how could 2020 not be considered a year with more twists and turns?" Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "I mean, it's a turn every 10 steps, and then pretty soon you just get used to making turns.

"I think there's a schedule and a routine that can begin to fall in place that you get used to. And, knock on wood, every morning early when I get up, I look at my email to make sure there wasn't a positive (Covid-19) test. But that's right around the corner, you see. I mean, you're dealing with that a little bit every week.

"So it is a little different and yet, there's still a routine to it. It goes by fast, it always does. It's hard to believe we're in Week 14. We've had a bye. The next thing you know, you're on another trip, you're on another plane and there you are standing for a national anthem for another game. It goes by very fast. So there's a routine element to it, but it definitely is uniquely different."

Not knee-buckling different, but different.

Six starters missing against Detroit, including both starting cornerbacks, and a false-positive Covid-19 test that spilled over from day before the game until game day morning, that disrupted the sleep of several players, coaches and medical staffers? New Orleans went on a 35-0 run and posted a 35-29 victory.

Star receiver Michael Thomas﻿, missing six games due to injuries and a team discipline? The Saints won the final four of them, two in overtime and all four by a total of 15 points.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders﻿sidelined two games by a positive Covid-19 test after finding his groove on offense? New Orleans won both games.

Quarterback Drew Brees sidelined by cracked ribs and a collapsed lung, injuries he played with for a series? The Saints won the game in which he was injured, and have taken the next three with Taysom Hill starting at quarterback.

Opposing team without a quarterback because of Covid-19 protocol issues? New Orleans pounded Denver, 31-3, and did so after completely altering the offensive gameplan to make it as conservative as a Saints plan ever has been under Payton. And they ran 44 times for 229 yards and four touchdowns.