New Orleans Saints brace for challenge of new starting quarterback for Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Coach Doug Pederson reiterated Wednesday that the quarterback switch was made in an effort to jump-start the offense.

"Just looking for something to just kind of get the offense in rhythm, try to click," Pederson said. "And it's unfortunate, but usually the quarterback position is the one change that you have to make. And I made it on Sunday, and then this week.

"In Jalen's case, he does have a unique skill set. He's mobile, much like Carson, and a good arm and things of that nature. But I just need him to go in there and just execute and run the offense. Just be Jalen Hurts, and do the things that got him to this level, won him a couple of college championships (at Alabama) and just be him."

Hurts played three years at Alabama, started as a true freshman and sophomore and completed 394 of 637 passes (62 percent) for 4,861 yards and 40 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions, in his first two seasons. He also had 345 carries for 1,809 yards and 21 scores.

But after Tua Tagovailoa took over as the starter entering Hurts' junior season, he transferred to Oklahoma to play as a senior. There, he completed 237 of 340 passes for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, and ran 233 times for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.

"I remember his college film, I remember going through the interview process," Payton said. "All of it. He's someone that obviously won games. He transferred from Alabama, he was definitely one of the quarterbacks that we were paying attention to and making sure we researched and graded thoroughly."

Pederson said that Hurts' growth has shown during the season.

"I think the biggest thing is his communication, just understanding our offense and communicating it not only to the players, but back to us as coaches," Pederson said. "His understanding of what we're trying to get done