New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks loss against Falcons, Jahri Evans Hall of Fame semifinalist announcement

Looking ahead to the game against Detroit in Week 13, Loomis was asked about Coach Dan Campbell, a former Saints player and assistant coach.

"He's a fantastic coach. He's a fantastic person, and I love being around him," Loomis said, "What he and his staff have done to elevate the Detroit Lions from a long period of tough years is fantastic."

The Lions (8-3) played on Thanksgiving day where they lost to the Green Bay Packers due to some unforced errors, but Loomis cautioned that the Saints should still be wary of their high-powered offensive unit.

"I would say this, look, they're very explosive. They've done a good job of overcoming turnovers, I mean they're -5 I think in the takeaway/giveaway ratio and yet they've got a darn good record. We're +6 and we have a losing record which is really unusual."

Detroit currently has the second best offense in the NFL, behind the Miami Dolphins. To add to that, the Lions defense is also ranked in the top 10.

Although the Saints need to find the end zone, kicker Blake Grupe went 5 for 6 against Atlanta, which warranted a bit of a hat tip from Loomis.

"Except for the last one he nailed them all. There were a number of tough kicks in there," Loomis said. "He's a very talented young player, and we are excited about him. We are excited about him now and we are excited about him for the future."

Although it may not have been the start that anyone was looking for, Loomis highlighted the importance of remaining level-headed and improving in certain areas.