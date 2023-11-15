New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks loss against Vikings, A.T. Perry, Lynn Bowden

"Here's one thing you can't coach and that's the height that he has," Loomis said. "He's a long, tall receiver. He's got pretty good body control for having that size and we saw some really good things in the preseason that we like. He's still developing, but he was pushed into action on Sunday and I thought he responded pretty well."

Bowden has been seeing snaps this season doing the less glamorous roles a wide receiver can play, run blocking, running routes to clear space for others and playing on special teams. Loomis said he's really been a "jack-of-all-trades" type of player and a great teammate.

"He's just a good football player and a good guy to have around and he's better I think offensively in terms of catching and run after catch than the opportunities we've given would dictate," he said. "So, it's good to have Lynn."

The Saints are on bye this week as is their upcoming opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Loomis said the Falcons probably feel the same as the Saints do, as with two games against one another, both teams can control their own playoff positioning by winning the NFC South.

Loomis said the team will use the time to get "refreshed and recovered" before heading into practice ahead of the crucial NFC South match-up.