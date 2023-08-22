Saints announce football staff additions and promotions

The New Orleans Saints have announced several football staff additions and promotions that have occurred during the offseason.

Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley has been promoted to Assistant General Manager/Vice President of Football Operations. Also, former Combine Scout Matt Phillips is now an Area Scout and Scouting Coordinator Will Martinez becomes the Combine Scout.

In additions to the football staff, the Saints have hired Scott Kuhn as Director of Football Administration, Zach Stuart as Director of Analytics, Ziad Qubti as College Scouting Coordinator and Rishi Desai as a scouting assistant. The team also hired Matt Giordano as a defensive assistant on Head Coach Dennis Allen's coaching staff.

In his 16th season with the Saints and 23rd in the National Football League, Harley has been a trusted member of the Saints player personnel staff under Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis with a primary focus of contract negotiation, strategic planning/management of the Saints roster and salary cap management. A key liaison with the NFL Management council and NFLPA with a deep background in salary cap administration, Collective Bargaining Agreement regulations and the research of player contracts, the New Jersey native first arrived in New Orleans in 2008 after serving for five years as the Manager of Labor Operations with the NFL Management Council.

Kuhn comes to the Saints with 23 years of experience in NFL front offices, with extensive experience in college and pro scouting and analytics. He spent the past 16 seasons as a member of the Minnesota Vikings player personnel staff. In 2022, he was promoted to director of football quantitative methods/pro scout, where he oversaw research analysis and project development, also continuing in a pro scout role, which he held since first joining the team in 2007. From 2016-21, he served as director of analytics/pro scout. Prior to joining the Vikings, Kuhn worked with the Miami Dolphins as college scouting coordinator for five seasons of a six-year tenure with the club from 2000-06. A 1997 graduate of Kansas State University, Kuhn holds a degree in anthropology.

Stuart comes to New Orleans after serving as analytics coordinator of the New York Jets since 2020. During his tenure in New York, Stuart worked with the team's player personnel department, coaching staff and sports science department, designing and enhancing football applications that assist in areas such as free agency and draft analysis, the use of metrics and analysis to help enhance on-field performance and team performance, as well as developing tools to manage player load. Stuart graduated from Lindenwood University in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and received his master's in statistics from the University of New Mexico in 2018, from where he is also completing his doctoral studies in statistics.

Qubti comes to New Orleans after serving in football operations in the college ranks for past four years. Qubti served as assistant to the head coach at Louisiana Tech University from 2022-23, where he supported Head Coach Sonny Cumbie and the football staff in multiple facets. He served as the football team's Pro Player and NFL Scout liaison, assisted in coordination of team travel, organized and managed the team's calendar and worked with multiple departments and university stakeholders for football-related projects. Qubti received his bachelor's degree in business management from Texas Tech in 2021, where he served as an offensive student assistant for three years.