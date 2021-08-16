Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints dominate NFL TV ratings for Week 1 of preseason

Saints-Ravens game delivers 30.3 rating in New Orleans area

Aug 16, 2021 at 03:13 PM

Game action photos from Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Photos from the preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Friday, August 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/NFL)
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A sunset is visible during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill gestures before taking the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throw a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
saints-ravens-action-8-14-21-32
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss, left, and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow celebrate after they forced the Baltimore Ravens to turn the ball over on downs during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans market, a leader in local TV ratings in the NFL for years, delivered the top local rating in the NFL for week 1 of the preseason with the Saints' 17-14 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 14 earning a 30.3 rating according to Michael Mulvihill of Fox. The next closest team, the Buffalo Bills, was nearly 7 points behind the Saints with a 23.8 rating.

The nation will get a chance to watch the Saints' second game of preseason as ESPN will broadcast the Saints-Jaguars game Aug. 23 from the Caesars Superdome.

