New Orleans Saints dominate NFL TV ratings for Week 1 of preseason

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
The New Orleans market, a leader in local TV ratings in the NFL for years, delivered the top local rating in the NFL for week 1 of the preseason with the Saints' 17-14 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 14 earning a 30.3 rating according to Michael Mulvihill of Fox. The next closest team, the Buffalo Bills, was nearly 7 points behind the Saints with a 23.8 rating.
The nation will get a chance to watch the Saints' second game of preseason as ESPN will broadcast the Saints-Jaguars game Aug. 23 from the Caesars Superdome.