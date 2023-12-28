Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|S
|Jordan Howden
|NIR-Illness
|DNP
|LP
|S
|Lonnie Johnson
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner*
|Toe
|LP
|LP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|OLB
|Shaquil Barrett
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Carlton Davis
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Knee/Rest
|DNP
|WR
|Rakim Jarrett*
|Quadriceps
|FP
|FP
|DT
|Mike Greene*
|Calf
|FP
|FP