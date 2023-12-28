Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nine Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Dec 28, 2023 at 02:50 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
S Jordan Howden NIR-Illness DNP LP
S Lonnie Johnson Knee DNP DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep LP LP
DE Cameron Jordan Ankle LP LP
C Erik McCoy Foot LP LP
RB Kendre Miller Ankle LP LP
WR Chris Olave Ankle LP LP
DE Payton Turner* Toe LP LP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
OLB Shaquil Barrett Groin DNP DNP
CB Carlton Davis Concussion DNP DNP
TE Ko Kieft Shoulder DNP DNP
WR Chris Godwin Knee/Rest DNP
WR Rakim Jarrett* Quadriceps FP FP
DT Mike Greene* Calf FP FP

