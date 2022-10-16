New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals game notes | 2022 NFL Week 6

- The Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 30-26 Sunday, dropping to 2-4. New Orleans will continue its season Thursday night, when it plays at the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CST on Amazon Prime Video (WDSU-6 locally).
- New Orleans outgained Cincinnati 399-348 and had 22 first downs.
- As an offense, the Saints totaled 228 rushing yards on 34 carries (6.7 avg.), including 211 in the first three quarters.
- This is the first time New Orleans has had back-to-back 200 yard rushing games since Weeks 12 and 13 of 2020.
- Quarterback Andy Dalton received the start against his former team, his third time starting against the Bengals. Dalton was under center for Cincinnati from 2011-2019.
- Dalton completed 17-of-32 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He surpassed Donovan McNabb to move into the top-25 in all time completions with 3,175 completions.
- Running back Alvin Kamara had a team-high 19 carries for club-best 99 yards (5.2 avg.) and a team-leading six receptions for 25 yards.
- Running back Mark Ingram surpassed Stephen Davis to move into 51st all-time in rushing yards with 46 yards on nine carries (5.1 avg.). Ingram is now up to 8,068 career rushing yards.
- Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith notched his first touchdown of the year on an 18-yard reception from Dalton in the first quarter. Smith finished with three receptions for a team-leading 43 yards and the touchdown
- Tight end Juwan Johnson had four catches for the third time in his career and finished with 41 yards receiving.
- Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed scored a touchdown on his first career offensive touch, rushing for a 44-yard score. Shaheed is the first Saint to score on their career first touch since wide receiver Brandon Coleman scored a 12-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13, 2015. It was also tied for the longest rush for a first career rush in club history with wide receiver Torrance Small, who had a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his first career rush vs. Philadelphia on Oct. 1, 1995.
- Tight end Taysom Hill carried five times for 39 yards (7.8 avg.) and completed two-of-four passes for 16 yards.
- Linebacker Demario Davis notched his 750th career tackle in the first quarter with a third-down sack of Joe Burrow. Davis led the team with nine tackles, including seven solo and had two takedowns for the third time in his career, second as a Saint. Sunday was Davis's third career game with 2+ sacks and his second as a Saint (first since Sept. 30,2018, against the Giants).
- Newly signed cornerback Chris Harris had a team-leading eight solo tackles.
- Linebacker Pete Werner continued his successful season with six solo tackles.
- Linebacker Andrew Dowell forced a fumble on the Saints opening punt that was recovered by tight end Adam Trautman as New Orleans won the turnover battle 1-0.
- Kicker Wil Lutz joined Morten Andersen and John Carney as the third Saint to make 150 career field goals with his third field goal of the game. Lutz went four-of-four on field goal attempts as he made four field goals for the second time in his career.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.