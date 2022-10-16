Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals game notes | 2022 NFL Week 6

Saints ran for 228 yards in loss

Oct 16, 2022 at 05:19 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  • The Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 30-26 Sunday, dropping to 2-4. New Orleans will continue its season Thursday night, when it plays at the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CST on Amazon Prime Video (WDSU-6 locally).
  • New Orleans outgained Cincinnati 399-348 and had 22 first downs.
  • As an offense, the Saints totaled 228 rushing yards on 34 carries (6.7 avg.), including 211 in the first three quarters.
  • This is the first time New Orleans has had back-to-back 200 yard rushing games since Weeks 12 and 13 of 2020.
  • Quarterback Andy Dalton received the start against his former team, his third time starting against the Bengals. Dalton was under center for Cincinnati from 2011-2019.
  • Dalton completed 17-of-32 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He surpassed Donovan McNabb to move into the top-25 in all time completions with 3,175 completions.
  • Running back Alvin Kamara had a team-high 19 carries for club-best 99 yards (5.2 avg.) and a team-leading six receptions for 25 yards.
  • Running back Mark Ingram surpassed Stephen Davis to move into 51st all-time in rushing yards with 46 yards on nine carries (5.1 avg.). Ingram is now up to 8,068 career rushing yards.
  • Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith notched his first touchdown of the year on an 18-yard reception from Dalton in the first quarter. Smith finished with three receptions for a team-leading 43 yards and the touchdown

Related Links

  • Tight end Juwan Johnson had four catches for the third time in his career and finished with 41 yards receiving.
  • Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed scored a touchdown on his first career offensive touch, rushing for a 44-yard score. Shaheed is the first Saint to score on their career first touch since wide receiver Brandon Coleman scored a 12-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13, 2015. It was also tied for the longest rush for a first career rush in club history with wide receiver Torrance Small, who had a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his first career rush vs. Philadelphia on Oct. 1, 1995.
  • Tight end Taysom Hill carried five times for 39 yards (7.8 avg.) and completed two-of-four passes for 16 yards.
  • Linebacker Demario Davis notched his 750th career tackle in the first quarter with a third-down sack of Joe Burrow. Davis led the team with nine tackles, including seven solo and had two takedowns for the third time in his career, second as a Saint. Sunday was Davis's third career game with 2+ sacks and his second as a Saint (first since Sept. 30,2018, against the Giants).
  • Newly signed cornerback Chris Harris had a team-leading eight solo tackles.
  • Linebacker Pete Werner continued his successful season with six solo tackles.
  • Linebacker Andrew Dowell forced a fumble on the Saints opening punt that was recovered by tight end Adam Trautman as New Orleans won the turnover battle 1-0.
  • Kicker Wil Lutz joined Morten Andersen and John Carney as the third Saint to make 150 career field goals with his third field goal of the game. Lutz went four-of-four on field goal attempts as he made four field goals for the second time in his career.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Bengals Week 6 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
1 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
2 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
3 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
4 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
5 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
6 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
8 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
9 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
10 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
11 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
12 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
13 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
14 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
15 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
16 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
17 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
18 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
19 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
20 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
21 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
22 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
23 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
24 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
25 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
26 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
27 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
28 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
29 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
30 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
31 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
32 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
33 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
34 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
35 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
36 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
37 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
38 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
39 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
40 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
41 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
42 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
43 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
44 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
45 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
46 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
47 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
48 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
50 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
51 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
52 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
53 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
54 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
55 / 55

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame quotes from Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players

Allen: 'I was proud of the way our guys competed'

news

Game recap: Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 | 2022 NFL Week 6

Saints fall to 2-4 with close loss

news

Replay of Live Updates for Bengals at Saints - October 16, 2022 - NFL Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 6 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 6 vs. Bengals

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

news

Saints vs. Bengals Week 6 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Bengals | 2022 NFL Week 6

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals on October 16, 2022

news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players talk about win over Seahawks | 2022 NFL Week 5

'We have a lot of things that we have to clean up, but we had a good win'

news

New Orleans Saints manufacture enough clean play to post 39-32 victory over Seattle

Offense scores season high, totals 438 yards

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks game | 2022 NFL Week 5

Kamara has seventh 100-yard rushing game

news

Replay of Live Updates Seahawks at Saints - October 9, 2022 - NFL Week 5

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 5 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 5 vs. Seahawks

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks

Advertising