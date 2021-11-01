New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers postgame quotes: Trevor Siemian, P.J. Williams, Cam Jordan | 2021 NFL Week 8

QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿

On if the defense did anything different from what you had seen on film:

"No. I think as the game went on, they just weren't going to let us run it 50 times and finish the game. They've got a good front and a lot of good players."

On how tough it is to stay ready all the time:

"Not really. You get reps on scout team and you're always kind of wired in preparing like you're a starter, because if you don't, you're screwed if you do have to play. As being a backup in this league that's your job. Fortunate to have a really good staff that keeps us ready and keeps us in it."

On has the ups and downs experienced in this league helped him for situations he had today:

"I think every player in this league has some ups and downs. Your career is never linear, mine sure hasn't been. I think just bouncing around like I have you really appreciate the locker room, the guys, and it doesn't get any better than that. There's great leadership, great guys, and it's just fun to be around."

On if he can tell how different this organization is from others:

"Yeah absolutely. I think from top down, you can see as soon as you hit the door. Lucky to be here, and happy we got the win. I could not be more thrilled."

On what was his reaction seeing Tom Brady intercepted in the 2-minute drill by PJ Williams and him running to score in the last minute of the game:

"Yes, I was thinking he was going to get down and we could take a few knees (laughter). I remember playing a game in Denver against Kansas City. We scored and went up eight, then they scored, went for two and ended up winning the game. So, I thought about that initially, but I'm happy for PJ and our defense played so well."

On if it's hard not to get caught up in emotions:

"I think you got so much going on, you're so focused that I think it's pretty easy to focus on the task at hand."

On what goes through his mind when he sees Jameis Winston go down with an injury in the game early:

"First, I want to say how gutted I am for Jameis. This win is for him. I just feel for the guy and love him so much. Just being around him, you can't help but see his infectious personality. You're just freaking gutted whenever you see anybody hurt but watching him get hurt was tough. As a backup you are always watching the quarterback. You are monitoring the quarterback when he scrambles more than anyone in the building. Jameis is so tough that you don't think about it as much and then seeing him be a little wonky in his first couple steps you notice something isn't right."

On what it feels like to be back on the field playing:

"It was fun. You play in the preseason, but your reps are so limited. I think I kind of lost a little sense of how fun it is when you're out there in a huddle and in the middle of a drive and you score. There's a joy to this game that you can't get chasing anything else."

On if defense playing well is a confidence booster:

"At a certain point too you're thinking our defense is going to keep us in the game regardless of what we do on offense as long as we don't turn it over. You can't play quarterback being super cautious, but at the same time you want to make sure you're making good aggressive decisions. They're going to keep us in every game."

On what sparked them in the 3rd quarter for that go ahead drive:

"One three and out is going to happen, but you would like to minimize them. Then you start thinking whatever we got to do to get a first down to get rolling. After that second three and out we were feeling that urgency. There is always urgency, but especially then."