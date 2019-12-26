New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers - How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream for Week 17 2019

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on December 29, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 at 09:53 AM
MATCHUP

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for their regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers at 12PM. The Saints have a 12-11 record vs. Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. Of the 49 regular season games in the series, 24 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 12.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally) with Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (color analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline). Click here for full broadcast channel listings

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on local radio's WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM with Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline) as well as nationally on Compass Media Network with Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst). For Spanish language radio, tune in to KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM with Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts). Click here for full broadcast channel listings

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

Click here for more information or details on your FREE TRIAL.
For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

